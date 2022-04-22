HANNIBAL, Mo. — If April showers mean May flowers, Hannibal parks should be blooming soon.
Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his artwork of flowers illustrated with watercolors in Hannibal’s Central Park.
The exhibit will be May 1-15 along the east side of sidewalk, posted on signs so people can walk along the sidewalk and view the art.
Wavering has exhibited his artwork in various venues in Hannibal, Moberly, Columbia, and Quincy, Ill., and has several books of his artwork published.
He recently opened up Mark Wavering Free Library at 306 Broadway.
