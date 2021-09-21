HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will present its eighth annual Art History Luncheon at noon Friday, Oct. 1, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The Art History Luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour and take that time to educate, enrich and engage through focusing on a famous painter, painting or art period.
The artists featured in this year’s luncheon are Thomas Hart Benton and Jackson Pollock, two of the great artists of the twentieth century. Local artist Pat Kerns will present the relationship between these two artists and how they influenced each other both in their personal lives and their artistic careers.
The drip paintings of Jackson Pollock appear to be the polar opposite of Thomas Hart Benton’s highly figurative Americana. Yet the two men had a close relationship dating from Pollock’s days as a student under Benton. Pollock’s first and only formal training came from Benton, and the older man became a surrogate father to Pollock.
The luncheon menu was selected by the HAC Program Committee to compliment the program’s focus on Benton and Pollock. Given that both artists are American, Benton from Missouri and Pollock from Wyoming, the committee has chosen a barbecue-influenced lunch of pulled pork and chicken, coleslaw, baked beans and Mississippi Mud Cake. Drinks will be provided.
The cost for the program and luncheon is $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available through Monday, Sept. 27 by calling 573-221-6545, emailing reservations@hannibalarts.com, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting https://art-history-luncheon.eventbrite.com.