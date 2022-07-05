HANNIBAL — Through the end of August the Art for the Health of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Susan Gard.
Gard lives in Palmyra, Mo., and paints in watercolor. She grew up always having paper, pencils, and crayons. Her art education was only the required art classes in school.
She doodled her way through class lectures and meetings. Gard did China painting and watercolor off and on after college and getting married. Several years ago, she took a watercolor workshop from Brenda Beck Fisher and has been painting with her and the Monday night group ever since.
“The class is a constant inspiration and joy and the wonderful group is now considered my good friends,” says Gard.
The goal of the Art for the Health of It exhibit is more than just aesthetics. The year-round, rotating exhibits showcase local artists, celebrate creativity and provide a space to be uplifted. The partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Clinic was established in 2016.
