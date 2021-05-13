Art exhibit set in Central Park

HANNIBAL — Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will showcase his work in Hannibal’s Central Park. Part 1 will be June 1-14; Part 2 will be July 6-20.
The two-part exhibit features flowers illustrated with watercolors. Wavering said he enjoys working with watercolors as a medium.
“I love flowers but I don’t have the area to have a garden. By creating this work, I can appreciate the flowers, but you don’t have to water them,” he said.
Thework will be displayed along the sidewalk in Central Park, posted on signs so people can walk along the sidewalk and view the art.