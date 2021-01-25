HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Art Adventures continue in 2021 with a “Take and Make” project series.
Youth between the ages of five and 12 years old can create the project by picking up a project kit which includes supplies and instructions to make the project at home. Participants can pick up project kits at a Project Kit Pick Up event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. Additional pick up times will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
The February project is Marbled Paper Hearts. Participants will use paper marbling techniques with liquid watercolor pigments and shaving cream to create heart-themed art. Project kits include paper marbling information, project instructions and supplies. Basic supplies to be gathered from home will be listed on the instructional sheet.
Kits, including supplies and instructions are $5 per kit. Due to the popularity and limited number of project kits, pre-registration and pre-payment (unless requesting program scholarship) is required.
Registration and payment is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S Main St.
Program sponsors include the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Scholarships for free participation is available thanks to the generous support of HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.