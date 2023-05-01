Art Adventure features paper bag journal project

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 42F. NW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.