Art Adventure features paper bag journal project

HANNIBAL — Area youth will have the chance to create a unique paper bag journal during the Hannibal Arts Council's Art Adventure from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Friday at 105 S. Main St.
The May project will give participants the opportunity to make a personal journal using upcycled paper bags, gelli prints and other creative art forms. The gelli print technique and mono printing will be explained and introduced, as well as other creative art forms, then participants will assemble paper bags to form a journal book.
