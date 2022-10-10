HANNIBAL — Two Hannibal men have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges following a fatal assault that occurred early Sunday morning downtown.
NECOMM officials dispatched Hannibal police officers at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured. He was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment. The man died as a result of injuries sustained in the assault.
Detectives from the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted an investigation into the incident. Four men were taken into custody as a result.
The Tenth Judicial Circuit of Marion County issued warrants on Monday. Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal, were both charged with second-degree murder.
Both suspects are being held without bond and were transported to the Marion County Jail. Two other men allegedly involved in the incident were placed on a 24-hour hold pending review by the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. More information may be released, if it is deemed appropriate.
