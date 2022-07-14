Arrest results in return of stolen property from business

HANNIBAL — The Wednesday arrest of a homeless man resulted in the return of property reportedly stolen from a local business.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued warrants for Daywan T. Taylor, 21, on Wednesday. He was been charged with first-degree burglary and resisting arrest, stemming from an incident that began in the 100 block of North Main St. at about 4:12 a.m. Tuesday.
Residents called police when they believed someone had entered their business, located below the residence.
Officers received a description of Taylor, a male who was with Taylor and the items that were reported stolen.
Officers saw Taylor and the other male walking in the area of North St. and MO 79. Taylor at about 6:50 p.m.
Taylor and the other male were taken into custody. Taylor was reportedly in possession of stolen items from the business. Detectives went to several other locations and recovered all of the property that had been reported stolen from the business.
The male who was arrested with Taylor was questioned and released.
Taylor’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
He remains in the Marion County Jail.
