HANNIBAL — A man with ties to the Hannibal and Quincy, Ill., areas was arrested Tuesday evening after an alleged burglary at the Hannibal Inn.
A report had been made to the Hannibal Police Department of an individual inside attempting to steal items.
Hannibal police, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Department, took the suspect, a 40-year-old male, into custody after he locked himself inside a small room. The suspect was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Marion County Jail pending issuance of a warrant. The suspect's identity has not been released.