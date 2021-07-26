Arrest made in connection with Thursday shooting

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was in custody the next day after a Thursday morning shooting which left a man in stable condition.
Hannibal police officers responded to a NECOMM report of a shooting at about 1:42 a.m. Thursday, July 22, in the 800 block of Hazel Street. They found a man in his 20s suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area medical center for treatment, and he was in stable condition.
The suspect in connection with the incident was not on the scene when officers arrived. The investigation continued, and Hannibal Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Valley Street at about 11:17 a.m. Friday, July 23, for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle had been crashed in Ralls County and the driver fled the scene. Ralls County Sheriff's Department Deputies found a person in the area matching the description of the subject who stole the vehicle. The person was identified as Adrian L. Miller, 24, of Hannibal. Officers found Miller to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Upon further investigation, officers determined Miller was involved in the shooting from Thursday.
Miller was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold pending formal charges. A warrant was issued by the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Marion County charging Miller with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree burglary. His bond was set at $100,000.cash only.
Miller remains in the Marion County Jail. The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.