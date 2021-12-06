NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County will receive $2 million over the next two years in ARPA funds, and the area will soon see the benefits of these federal dollars. The Ralls County Commission is encouraging those affected by COVID or looking to improve on disaster preparedness to reach out to them about possible funding.
During the regular commissioner’s meeting on Nov. 30, Alonna Kiser from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments said that anyone interested in receiving ARPA funds should share their story and let them know why they are seeking the funds.
John Lake, Western District Commissioner of Ralls County, said applications for ARPA funds will be accepted until December 2024 which is a much wider window for fund distribution than what was given to them for money received through the CARES Act, which only allowed ten months.
While they have received official rules for distributing ARPA funds, Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard, said they can currently base allocation on the preliminary rules they have been given.
“They said that money spent using the interim rules would be grandfathered in, and they will not go back on those rules,” Hibbard said.
Hibbard said the Senate has also recently passed a bill 100-0 that would allow them to put ARPA funds into their general revenue account which would give them less stringent guidelines to follow on allocating the funds, but the house has not yet voted on that.
Hibbard said that he and Lake, along with Eastern District Commissioner Junior Muehring, are working to make sure the money is spent in the most efficient way possible. One of their concerns is spending money on a project that other federal or state programs might already have funding set aside for.
“The county is getting 2 million dollars, and we don’t want to spend any of that if there is a federal program or federal money given to the state that would cover it,” he said, adding that they do not yet have details on how what Ralls County will see from the federal infrastructure bill that was recently passed.
For more information on ARPA funds contact the Ralls County Commission at any of the numbers listed at https://www.rallscountymo.net/commissioners.
