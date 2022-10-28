PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that firewood cutting for personal use will be allowed by permit on designated areas of Mark Twain Lake.

The cutting period begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Please be aware that firewood cutting areas may closed for short durations during this period to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather and ground conditions.

