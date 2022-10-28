PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that firewood cutting for personal use will be allowed by permit on designated areas of Mark Twain Lake.
The cutting period begins Tuesday, Nov. 1 and continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Please be aware that firewood cutting areas may closed for short durations during this period to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather and ground conditions.
Areas available for firewood cutting are as follows: Ray Behrens Recreation Area Campground, Ray Behrens Day Use Area and Indian Creek Recreation Area Campground. Additional firewood cutting areas in recreation areas and hunter/fisherman access areas will become available throughout the cutting period depending on demand, weather conditions, and ground conditions. Check with the Mark Twain Lake Facebook page or future news releases to determine status.
The fee for a firewood permit is $10. Permits and maps must be obtained between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by going to the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center at 21629 Hwy J, Perry, Mo. 63462. Credit card or debit card are the only forms of payment accepted. Firewood cutting for commercial use or resale is prohibited.
More information is available by visiting the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center, 21629 Highway J, Perry, Mo. 63462 or calling 573-565-2112.
