MANCHESTER, N.H. — Area students were recognized for their academic achievements during the summer 2022 semester at Southern New Hampshire University.
Stacy Charlton, of Bowling Green, Mo., and Xavier Richardson, of Shelbyville, Mo. were named to the dean's list.
Kayla Erlebach, of Bowling Green, Shelton Laird and Joshua Rosen, both of Hannibal, and Rechelle Spurgeon, of Perry, were named to the president's list
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean's list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.