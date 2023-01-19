KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Area students received degrees from Truman State University during fall commencement ceremonies Saturday. Dec 17.
Graduates included Alec Joseph Mundle, Magna Cum Laude, of Hannibal; Blake Daniel Curry, of New London, Mo.; Brett David Griesbaum, Cum Laude, of Palmyra, Mo.; and Dylan Patrick Threlkeld, of Shelbina, Mo.
