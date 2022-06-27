ROLLA — Students from five local communities were awarded degrees in May from Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The graduates were: Lane Floyd, of Bowling Green: Bachelor of Science — computer science, magna cum laude; Davon Pargeon, of Frankford: Bachelor of Science — computer engineering; Heath Ehret, of Hannibal: Bachelor of Science — chemical engineering, cum laude, Tyler Jones, of Hannibal: Bachelor of Science — computer science, cum laude, and Donovan Mefford, of Hannibal, Bachelor of Arts; Chance Moore, of Palmyra: Master of Science — explosives engineering; and John O’Laughlin, of Shelbina, Bachelor of Science — mining engineering.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held May 7 at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master’s degrees were held Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the Gale Bullman Building.
• Several area students were named to the Missouri University of Science and Technology honors list for the spring 2022 semester.
Honorees were Wyatt Spilker, of Bethel, chemical engineering; Lane Floyd, of Bowling Green, computer science; Joel Frederickson, of Bowling Green, business and management systems; Blaine Hunt, of Bowling Green, electrical engineering; Jason Love, of Frankford, computer science; Heath Ehret, of Hannibal, chemical engineering; Alexia Gonzalez, of Hannibal, engineering; Levi Goodin, of Hannibal, engineering; Brody Lehenbauer, of Hannibal, engineering; Donovan Mefford, of Hannibal, history; Nathan Mehrer, of Monroe City, environmental engineering; Tucker Mclean, of New London, architectural engineering; Matthew Barnes, of Palmyra, engineering; Logan Mitchell, of Palmyra, mechanical engineering; Morgen Oles, of Philadelphia, engineering; Joshua Drennan, of Saverton, nuclear engineering; and Bennett Sutter, of Taylor, history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.