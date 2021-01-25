SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Northeast Missouri students were among more than 5,300 students at Missouri State University were named to the dean's list for their academic achievements.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
Local students were: Chloe Calhoun, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Blair Burton, Brooke Burton and Jasmine Woods, of Hannibal; Diane Mayes, of Hunnewell, Mo.; Conner Orgill, of Maywood, Mo.; Lindsey Woollen, of New London, Mo.; Bridget Hudson, Kaylee Janssen and Emelia Ridout, of Palmyra, Mo.; Rikki Beldon and Mallory Wood, of Shelbina, Mo.; and Logan Wise, of Shelbyville, Mo.