QUINCY, Ill. — Students from Northeast Missouri are among 352 students named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall term at John Wood Community College.
Students receiving the honor included: Anthony Grote, of Bowling Green, Mo.; Regina Atkins, Travis Beavers, Jonathan Briggs, Hieu Hoang, Richard Hubbard, Nexia Johnson, Hope Jones, John Ryan, Laura Shulse, Natalie Skinner, Lisa Trendle and Melissa Wideman of Hannibal; Carli Scifres, of Maywood, Mo.; Rick Franke, of New London, Mo.; Toni Golian and Terry McDonald, of Perry, Mo.; Dylan Buckman and Karley White, of Monroe City, Mo.; Grace Mullhatten, Melissa Myers and Lauren Van Tress, of Palmyra, Mo.; John Dowson, of Philadelphia, Mo.; and Kristen Wegman, of Taylor, Mo.
To be named to the dean's list, a full-time student must be enrolled for nine or more credit hours and must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. A part-time student must have accumulated at least 15 semester hours, be enrolled for fewer than nine credit hours during the current term and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.