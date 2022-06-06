CANTON — Area students have been recognized for the academic achievements at Culver-Stockton College for the 2022 spring semester.
Provost’s List: Autumn Blackford of Shelbina.
President’s List: Holly Bremmer, Jacob Caldwell, Allie Hull, Amanda Pendergrass and Taylor Wilson, all of Hannibal; Dustin Wakefield of LaGrange; Zhane Cariglia of Maywood; Max Hays and Meredith Masters, of Monroe City; Keri Schindler of New London; Emmy Griesbaum and Sam Hirner of Palmyra; Alexander Siron of Paris; and Makenzie Prenger of Shelbyville.
To be named to the Provost’s List, a student must be enrolled in and complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. For inclusion on the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in and complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a GPA of 4.0 or higher. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail basis do not count toward graded credit.
• South Dakota State announced that Lucas Brown, of Hannibal, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester in Brookings. Brown is a student in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.
• The office of Central Methodist University Provost Rita Gulstad in Fayette, Mo., announced the following students who earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester: Grace Ann McIntosh and Kennedy Nicole Schmohe of Hannibal; Amy Elizabeth Blair of Maywood; Tayler Ann Allen of Palmyra; and Caroline Rose Weatherford of Shelbina. More than 900 students across all campuses and online learning met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.