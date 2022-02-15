ROLLA, Mo. — Local students were among more than 700 students who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.
The local graduates were: James Koch, of Hannibal — bachelor of science, aerospace engineering and bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Matthew Vishy, of Hunnewell, Mo. — bachelor of science, ceramic engineering; and Andrew Boyer, of Palmyra, Mo. — bachelor of science, engineering management.
Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
