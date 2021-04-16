STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Each year United Way partners with area nonprofit organizations to provide them financial support and other opportunities to help their missions come to life within Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, and Shelby counties.
United Way’s Board of Directors have worked to better define the goals United Way has for the community. Nonprofit organizations that provide human services in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls and/or Shelby counties are invited to attend a Community Impact meeting. The organization’s leadership will present information on the areas of focus and areas of priority United Way has established that all funding, programs and projects will focus around in the future.
This meeting will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at HOMEBANK’s Community Room in Hannibal. Individuals can also attend the meeting via Zoom.
Organizations are encouraged to RSVP to attend the meeting by calling United Way at 573-221-2761 or by e-mailing director@unitedwaymta.org.
The United Way of the Mark Twain Area works towards the mission, “to increase the capacity of people to care for one another.” This is done by creating opportunities for individuals to give of their time, talents, and treasures to local organizations that work to empower all individuals to achieve their potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives.