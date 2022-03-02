HANNIBAL — Area middle-school students will have the opportunity to meet with community businesses at the WORTHY event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at the Coontz Recreation Center in Hannibal.
Spearheaded by the Youth Investment Committee at Douglass Community Services, WORTHY provides eighth grade students an opportunity to explore local career opportunities.
“Helping our youth explore the many options available to them in the future is important for the health of our communities,” said Wendy Johnson, director of Moberly Area Community College in Hannibal.
WORTHY stands for Workforce Opportunities Rallying Today’s Hometown Youth.
WORTHY is a community event with the following organizations partnering Moberly Area Community College, Douglass Community Services, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, John Wood Community College, SBCD/HREDC, GAMM Incorporated, NEMO Workforce Development Board, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce.
Companies wishing to participate should contact Stephanie Cooper at Douglass Community Services, stephanie@douglassonline.org.
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
