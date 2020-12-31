HANNIBAL — Ice and snow is ushering in 2021, and local crews in various roles have been ready to respond to the conditions and assist in emergencies.
The National Weather Service issued a weather storm warning early Thursday morning for parts of Northeast Missouri and West Central Illinois, predicting snow accumulations of one to two inches, ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch and winds gusting to speeds as high as 35 mph. Crew members at Heartland Auto Body and Towing and Northeast Power Cooperative were among the teams prepared to meet the changing conditions and respond to emergency situations.
Hannibal Mayor James Hark also works as office manager at Heartland Auto Body and Towing, and he said owner Jason Krigbaum was busy Thursday working underneath one of the fleet's trucks as they were being prepared for the expected ice and snow.
The trucks are all being stored inside so they're clear of ice and ready in the event of a call during the storm. All of the trucks' fluids, air pressures and fuel tanks are checked and extra warm clothing is packed inside for operators.
Hark reminded motorists the same precautions apply for anyone planning to travel during the holiday weekend — he encouraged motorists to have a full tank of gas along with warm clothing and blankets in their vehicles.
"If the weather gets really bad and there's a number of accidents, emergency responders may take a while to get to you," Hark said. "You never hope that's the case, that you would need it, but it sure doesn't take a whole lot of time, sitting with your vehicle not running to get cold."
Doug Aeilts, CEO and General Manager of the Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative, said utility employees are prepared when a storm is expected. He said it doesn't take much wind and ice to cause overhead electrical conductors to "gallop", placing additional stress on poles and cross arms.
Aeilts said preparations include employees being on call when a storm is expected. He commended employees for being available on short notice to respond when they're needed.
"A really bad winter storm with ice and a combination with wind is probably the thing you're most concerned about — because it can take damage on a large area and it makes it very difficult to get around because the roads are going to be slick at the same time," Aeilts said.
If someone sees a downed power line or pole, they should stay far away and never assume the equipment has been de-energized. Aeilts said people should call 911 if they're unsure which utility provider it belongs to — emergency dispatchers can assist in contacting the correct provider to respond to the situation.
If someone is involved in an accident where a pole or wires land on or near their vehicle, they should never exit until utility personnel say it is safe to do so. They can report the situation from a cell phone within the vehicle.
More safety information, including winter driving information and electrical safety tips, is available by visiting the "Energizing Safety" section on the Northeast Power website at www.northeast-power.coop. Road conditions and closures for the area are available by visiting the traveler map at www.modot.org.