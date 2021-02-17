HANNIBAL — Prolonged periods of bitter cold, dangerous winds and snowfall since last weekend have brought challenges as crews work nonstop to keep the roads safe.
Missouri winters often have periods of intense cold and heavy snowfall, but warmer temperatures usually follow the storm to aid in clearing highways and streets, said Kevin James, assistant district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation Northeast District.
MoDOT crews use liquid calcium chloride and flakes or pellets of calcium chloride because regular salt loses its ability to melt snow and ice below 25 degrees. Hannibal Street Department and MoDOT crews are among area teams working nonstop to clear roadways.
James said Tuesday's sunshine assisted snow removal from above the snow and below as the road surface warmed up. MoDOT crews have been working when snow is not falling to deal with drifting and blowing snow. Road crews have adapted to changing conditions like heavier snowfall in the southern part of the region on Tuesday, and freezing rain in the north earlier in the week.
"Our crews have done a great job adjusting to all the challenges they've faced throughout the past several days," James said. "They've got a lot of knowledge and experience — we're very fortunate to have that knowledge so they can benefit the travelers in our part of the state."
James said employees have been busy making sure all the equipment is working well and all available resources are being used. Crew members with the Hannibal Street Department are using every available resource as well, running nonstop shifts to clear the city's streets.
Route J in Ralls County was among the worst for packed snow on Wednesday. Vehicles were generally limited to 20 mph along that main travel route.
Edie Graupman, management assistant for the Hannibal Department of Public Works, said the Street Department employees have divided into groups of six to eight employees, working nonstop to constantly widen roads and work to remove snow that's been packed down.
"It's been a challenge. Our guys and gals have been working 12-hour shifts. They just keep going," Graupman said.
With each pass, crews are working to break up and remove as much snow and ice as they can. Graupman said cloudy days and temperatures keeping chemicals from melting the snow have made the work a challenge.
"We know that everybody is frustrated with the snow. Four, five, six days of snow is a lot on everybody," Graupman said. "We just ask that people keep in mind our crew drivers are out there day-in and day-out, trying to open up the streets for the citizens of Hannibal. They're away from their families, too, working, trying to help as best as they can."
Graupman asked everyone to be kind and considerate. She said it's important to remember crew members are working 12 to 14 hours and they are not intentionally blocking driveways as they give their best effort to clear the streets. Graupman asked for people to call 573-221-0111, and the request will be taken care of as soon as possible.
James said there has been an increase in accidents involving vehicles and snow plows this winter. He reminded motorists to be cautious and remember the snow plows are only traveling at a speed of 20 to 25 mph.
"We just want everyone to go home safe at the end of the day," James said.
James said he hopes for the expected warming over the weekend to support efforts to clear the roads. He reminded people to check the traveler road map on www.modot.org or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT to check on road conditions.