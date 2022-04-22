QUINCY, Ill. — Pathway Health Clinic welcomes patients from North East Community Action Corporation’s former Family Planning Program, which ended March 31 after more than 30 years of serving the community.
NECAC offered patients family planning services like pre-natal education, STD testing and treatment, pap smears and health exams for both men and women.
The program received federal Title X funding from the Missouri Family Health Council, and served more than 1,000 people in 2021.
However, funding for services has dropped as the number of clients has decreased substantially over the last few years. Even with efforts to increase revenue, the program has operated in the red – around $75,000 this year. The deficit is being made up from other sources. In addition, the COVID pandemic impacted staffing and client visits.
Agency staff members notified patients and referred them to area providers.
Pathway Health Clinic, 636 Hampshire St., Suite 201, in Quincy, Ill., offers similar services to displaced patients. Services include pre-natal education, Gardasil vaccines, multiple in-house birth control options, PrEP, STD testing and treatment, pap smears and breast and testicular exams for all genders.
Providers offer non-judgmental, high quality, compassionate and confidential care to all patients seeking family planning services.
Pathway Health Clinic accepts most insurances. Uninsured patients are offered services on an income-based fee scale.
Clinic staff and administration work to reduce barriers that prevent local patients from accessing vital healthcare services.
More information is available by calling 217-224-6877.
