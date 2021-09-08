HANNIBAL — Area artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are encouraged to submit original works of art to the Hannibal Art Club’s 57th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE.
Any 2-D and 3-D media are acceptable (except photography or computer-generated art). All worked submitted must be original. Entry and fees are limited to two entries per artist at $15 per entry ($10 per entry for Hannibal Art Club members).
Area artists wishing to submit work for the exhibit and competition should bring their work to the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The club is also offering a curbside drop-off option.
ORiGINALE will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council from Friday, Sept. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 30. An exhibit opening and awards ceremony will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. $3,000 in awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Awards are sponsored by local individuals, businesses and organizations.
A full exhibit description listing requirements, a registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
More information about the Hannibal Art Club’s Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545.