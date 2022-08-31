HANNIBAL — Area artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are encouraged to submit original works of art to the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE.

The exhibit and competition will be on display from Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 29. More than $3,000 in prize money will be awarded.

