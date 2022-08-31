HANNIBAL — Area artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are encouraged to submit original works of art to the Hannibal Art Club’s 58th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE.
The exhibit and competition will be on display from Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 29. More than $3,000 in prize money will be awarded.
Area artists who wish to submit work for the exhibit and competition should bring their work to the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St., from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 or from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Entry and fees are limited to two entries per artist at $15 per entry ($10 per entry for Hannibal Art Club members). Any 2-D and 3-D media are acceptable (except photography or computer-generated art). All worked submitted must be original.
A full exhibit description, registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities Page at hannibalarts.com.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545.
