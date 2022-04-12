Arbor Day celebration planned for April 29

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Plans for the Hannibal Tree Board's annual Arbor Day celebration have been announced.
According to Kristy Trevathan, board president, an Arbor Day tree planting will take place at the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29.
Assisting with the planting of the tree will be a group of local Girl Scouts.
The public is welcome to attend.
The tree being planted in the Cardiff Hill Overlook Park will not be the only one planted before the end of the month.
"There will be a lot of trees planted in the next few weeks," Trevathan said during the April meeting of the tree board.
One dozen trees from Forest ReLeaf will be planted once a suitable location is found.
"We are combining the community housing planting project with Arbor Day," Trevathan said. "It would be nice to get these trees in while we are getting all this rain. It is also hard to plant when it is too wet. I think we will be able to get them in the ground."
Tree planting will also be taking place on Hannibal School District property.
"They are going to plant three trees that were part of the Class of '71 money," Trevathan said. "I have permission from the school district to plant a Burr Oak out at Veterans (Elementary) School, by the fourth- to fifth-grade playground. We are going to plant it sometime in April."
