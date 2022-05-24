HANNIBAL — Jenna McDonald, aquatics director at Hannibal Parks & Recreation, has earned the Aquatic Examiner Service award from the American Red Cross.
The award was given for excellent evaluations from the Aquatic Examiner Service program. McDonald annually trains up to 30 lifeguards for water safety proficiency at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
The Aquatic Examiner Service is designed to increase lifeguard accountability, attention to safety, professionalism and pride, along with strengthening lifeguards’ emergency response skills.
The evaluation allows the Hannibal Aquatic Center to maintain high lifeguard operational standards, McDonald said.
“Safety is our No. 1 priority at the Hannibal Aquatic Center,” she said.
Aquatic Examiners conduct unannounced visits to evaluate the performance of lifeguards and lifeguarding operations. McDonald said each evaluation allows the staff to review water rescue and emergency procedures and evaluate response times several times during the pool season.
