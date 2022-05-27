HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Aquatic Center, 1700 Pleasant St., opens for the season Saturday; its hours are noon to 6 p.m. daily.
The aquatics director of the Hannibal Aquatic Center is Jenna McDonald and the managers are Ronny Ferrel and Elle Hudelson. The head lifeguard is Ryleigh Butler.
The lifeguards are: Andrea Altiser, Addie Ball, Emilia Bates, Nevaeh Boling, Andrew Bryant, Brynn Burton, Ashlee Campbell, Reign Creech, Samara Dean, Clay Dexheimer, Brook Doughty, Tristen Essig, Ava Garnett, Garrett Heaton, Ashlyn Hess, Kendel Locke, Gracie Martin, Aly Noland, Mya Pendzinski, Blake Richardson, Sam Routh, Kayla Scoggan, Avion Scott, Caine Servis, Tallin Sims, Lindsey Stout, Lexi Wheelan and Aliviah Williams.
There are 10 Red Cross-certified lifeguards on the stand at all times.
The front desk/concessions staff includes Norah Bryant, Kaley Cowden, Madison Epperson, Analise Franke, Lorin Kurfman, Adrianna McMath, Madison Musgrove, Kevin Westhoff, Iryah Williams and Amelia Wilson.
Admission prices are youth (ages 3-17), $5; adults (ages 18-54), $6; seniors (ages 55 and over), $4; children 2 and under, free. The aquatic center now has capability for credit card purchases for admission and concessions.
Ten-punch passes are available for $30 at the pool and at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department office at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
Swim lessons at the Hannibal Aquatic Center begin June 13. Register online at www.hannibalparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home. Other upcoming activities Sunday Funday specials, Mermaid and Shark School, and Cardboard Boat Races on June 25.
More information is available at hannibalparks.org
