COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri 4-H Foundation is accepting applications for current or former Missouri 4-H members pursuing postsecondary study. Applications must be completed by Wednesday, March 1.
Missouri 4-H youths are encouraged to showcase their personal growth and development as well as career goals on their scholarship applications. For details, visit muext.us/4Hscholarships.
“For more than 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation, our donors and our partner organizations have supported 4-H’ers as they pursue their educational goals,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “We are proud to award scholarships that recognize the accomplishments of Missouri 4-H youth.”
A gift to the Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund will help ensure more young people have an opportunity to attend college and reach their full potential. To make a gift, visit mizzou.us/Fund704.
