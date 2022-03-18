HANNIBAL — The Loafers Car Show returns to downtown Hannibal in May, and club members are accepting applications for pre-registration.
The event will fill Historic Downtown Hannibal with a wide variety of classic and special interest vehicles. Thirty-one judged classes include street rods, street machines, trucks, Corvettes, Mustangs, Classics, Pro Street, Rat Rods and Imports.
Three trophies will be awarded per class. There will also be eight special awards along with door prizes.
A free barbecue meal will be served Friday, May 6. All participants who pre-register will receive a free t-shirt.
Registration will be open from 8 a.m. to noon the day of the show. Show space is limited to 350 entries.
Pre-registered participants are guaranteed entry if they arrive by 11 a.m. People can also enter until noon if parking spaces are still available.
The show will take place along North Main St. in downtown Hannibal. The entry fee is $25 for pre-entry and $30 at gate.
Spectators are welcome free of charge. Flyer details and advantages of pre-registering are available by calling 573-822-2927 or emailing acwply@gmail.com. The deadline for pre-registration is Thursday, April 21.
