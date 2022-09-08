MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, enthusiastic volunteer hunter, Whitetail Unlimited, Master Naturalist and local Lion Clubs are planning the Annual Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities which will be held at Mark Twain Lake.
The hunt will be held during the 2022 Missouri Rifle Deer Season on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Indian Creed Recreation Area.
The hunt will be restricted to 35 individuals with permanent disabilities (non-ambulatory, semi-ambulatory) who have a valid 2022 Missouri firearm deer tag and a hunter safety certification card. Qualified individuals must have a physical impairment due to injury or disease, which confines them to the use of a wheelchair, braces, walkers, crutches or canes.
All hunters must comply with the 2022 Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations. To ensure a safe hunting experience, certain procedures will be in effect throughout the two-day hunt. Hunters will be required to hunt from and stay in the blinds while in the field. Weapons are restricted to 20-guage or larger slug shotguns, muzzle loader, crossbow, or bow and arrow. Participants must have Hunter Education certification.
Applications must be received on or before Wednesday, Sept. 28 to qualify for the hunt. A drawing to select participants will be at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office.
More information and applications are available by calling 573-735-4097.
