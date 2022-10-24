HANNIBAL — The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign is partnering with individuals and community organizations to bring joy to low-income children in Lewis, Marion, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Ralls counties in Northeast Missouri.

This year, the local partner for Toys for Tots is RSVP at Douglass Community Services. Toys for Tots is also partnering with the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will provide a Christmas food box for families requesting them by Thursday, Dec. 1.

