HANNIBAL — The annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign is partnering with individuals and community organizations to bring joy to low-income children in Lewis, Marion, Pike, Shelby, Monroe and Ralls counties in Northeast Missouri.
This year, the local partner for Toys for Tots is RSVP at Douglass Community Services. Toys for Tots is also partnering with the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will provide a Christmas food box for families requesting them by Thursday, Dec. 1.
“Working together, we are committed to brighten the lives of children in Northeast Missouri,” said Toys for Tots co-coordinator Stacey Nicholas.
"As the Christmas season approaches, we are excited to come alongside fellow community partners to provide food boxes to those who need a hand up during the holidays," stated Salvation Army Major Trevor McClintock.
Families may acquire applications at Douglass Community Services and at The Salvation Army Family Services Center. Applications are also available at the Douglass Community Services Food Pantry. Applications have also been mailed to local schools.
All toys and money collected in Northeast Missouri will remain in Northeast Missouri.
To host a toy drive or make a financial contribution, call 573.-221-3892 ext 249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.