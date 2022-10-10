Applefest art show winners named

Lindenwood University Associate Art Professor John Troy, second from right, served as judge for Raintree Arts Council’s 48th Annual Art Show and Judged Competition at Clarksville Applefest. Troy is discussing his decisions during an artists’ reception Oct. 7.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Raintree Arts Council held its 48th Annual Art Show and Judged Competition on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at The Apple Shed in Clarksville in conjunction with Applefest.

There were 120 adult entries by 33 artists and 318 student entries from Bowling Green Middle School, Clopton Elementary and Middle schools, Elsberry Elementary, Middle and High schools, Logan Private Studio and Louisiana Elementary, Middle and High schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.