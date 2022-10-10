Applefest art show winners named

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Raintree Arts Council held its 48th Annual Art Show and Judged Competition on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at The Apple Shed in Clarksville in conjunction with Applefest.
There were 120 adult entries by 33 artists and 318 student entries from Bowling Green Middle School, Clopton Elementary and Middle schools, Elsberry Elementary, Middle and High schools, Logan Private Studio and Louisiana Elementary, Middle and High schools.
This year’s judge was John Troy, associate professor of art at Lindenwood University.
Best of Show (Adult) was awarded to Dennis Babbitt for “Warm December Day at Howard’s Pond.” Best of Show (Student) was won by Jalaya Ries for “Bird.” People’s Choice (Youth) went to Tessa DePriest and People’s Choice (Adult) was a work by Patrick R. Kelly.
Following are other winners by category:
K-1st grade: 1st — Channing Jersey; 2nd — Dylan Goud; 3rd — Warren Nelson.
Grades 2-3: 1st — Wyatt Sperry; 2nd — Eliza Scott; 3rd — Greyson Asquith.
Grades 4-5: 1st — Halle Sheppard; 2nd — Barron Stoops; 3rd — Ezekeal Scott.
Grades 6-8: 1st — Cameron Bayer; 2nd — Jesse Stevinson; 3rd — Seth Parsons.
Grades 9-10: 1st — Madeline Parsons; 2nd — Jalaya Ries; 3rd — Ally Langley. Honorable Mention: Ella Weber.
Grades 11-12: 1st — Raegan Bowser; 2nd — Sylvester Feldeworth; 3rd — Jasmine Perez. Honorable Mention: Jordan Haynes.
Adult Photography: 1st — “Louisiana Train Bridge No.2” by Patrick R. Kelly; 2nd — “Some Will Make it By” by Matthew Hemminghaus; 3rd — “Man on Street #1” by Connie Stephens; 4th — “No One’s Home” by Charlie Cogar; Honorable Mentions: “Dunes with Hikers” by Dan Borders and “Fillies Frolic” by Patrick R. Kelly.
Amateur Division: 1st — “Bloodhound Blues” by Reagan Jackson; 2nd — “Impression of Clouds” by Reagan Jackson; 3rd — “Gathering” by Brian Miller; 4th – “Iris Petals” by Alexis Ince.
Professional Division: 1st – “Colors of the River Looking North” by Cindy Logan; 2nd – “BONCL” by John Stoeckley; 3rd place – “Two Pears” by Deb Myers; 4th – “Remnants” by Deb Myers. Honorable Mention: “Gwen” by Cindy Logan.
Raintree Arts Council thanks sponsors, all who brought or donated art, Louisiana High School National Honor Society and Interact Club, Angi Grossnickle of Clarksville Antique Center, Ann Narramore, Mercantile Bank, Duke Duvall; Ashley Branstetter; Barb and Charlie Deacon of Louisiana Gifts and Flowers and Ms. Mitchell.
