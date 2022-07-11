HANNIBAL — There’s a new car club on the local scene, and its members are all about welcoming everyone to the fold while giving back to the community.
Midwest Menace Car Club Vice President Melvin Mayfield started the group with his cousin, Shane, last winter. Since then, the group has been steadily growing, and they welcome everyone interested in joining the positive, family-like atmosphere.
The club’s name is truly tongue-in-cheek, because the goal from the outset has been to welcome everyone and to give back to the community whenever possible.
“People might think we’re menaces, but we’re not. We’re out here to give to the community and have a good time,” he said. “So, we kind of reversed it on them — you know, ‘Midwest Menace, they’re out there doing bad things, but we’re not’.”
Mayfield said club members are spreading the word about the welcoming atmosphere through methods like their Facebook page and flyers for their July 24 Cruise-In, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Save A Lot parking lot.
During their brief history, the club hosted a Trunk or Treat, and they strive to give monthly donations to local causes. Club member Steven Paxton, whose father is a retired firefighter, inspired the club’s recent donation to the Aug. 13 Music Mayhem festival — which includes local band NOWAKE, composed of several Hannibal firefighters.
Midwest Menace Car Club has gathered for several shows, including a display during the 25th Juneteenth Celebration and the Fourth of July Parade. Club members invite everyone to their next big event, a Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24 in the Save A Lot parking lot.
The free event will feature a cookout, with hot dogs, chips and sodas being served. A free raffle offers participants the chance to win prizes. And true to the spirit of the group, everyone is welcome to come and have a good time.
Members show up in a wide gamut of special interest vehicles — including Jeeps, Dodge Challengers, an Audi, a BMW, a Lexus, a Mercedes-Benz, a hybrid Toyota RAV4, Ford Mustangs and a Nissan Armada.
Mayfield stressed that everyone is welcome to come enjoy the family-like atmosphere with any type of vehicle.
Club members of all ages laughed and chatted with one another in the Save A Lot parking lot Saturday evening. Several members joined the Throwback Cruise along Broadway, as vehicles roared and rumbled by. Several club members remarked how Midwest Menace Car Club felt like a “second family”.
Steven Paxton, and his wife, Emily, brought their nine-month-old son, Declan, in their Nissan Armada to enjoy the show and watch the cruise unfold along Broadway from the parking lot.
“It’s a family event. We just like to bring the kids. All the kids like to come out — they come from 14 all the way down to eight months,” he said. “They love coming down. We all come down and enjoy the cruises — we’ll go out, hit a few laps and come back.”
Paxton noted how his 13-year-old son’s excitement about cars shines whenever he sees his father’s work car, pointing out “he loves it because he thinks it’s his”.
Declan’s enthusiasm was apparent as well, as he watched the various hot rods, muscle cars, street machines and other vehicles rumble by.
“He likes the loud noises. He loves it,” Emily Paxton said.
“It’s definitely a head-turner when he hears something,” Steven Paxton added. “He likes the lights.”
Club board member Amanda McReynolds cradled her grandson, Abraham Martin, 16 months. She’s not only one of the club’s four board members — she’s also one of the group’s three female drivers. She arrived in her hybrid Toyota RAV4, sporting custom blue badges to complement its black paint scheme and wheels.
Abraham’s mother, Alexis St. Clair, enjoyed the camaraderie and made an interesting discovery that evening.
“I’m not much of a car person, but apparently, my son is a huge car person —which I learned today,” she said. “If he likes it and likes the big noises, we will definitely be out more, even though it is well past his bedtime.”
McReynolds shared her joy about the club and how it is strengthening the community.
“I think Hannibal is definitely ready,” she said, noting the family vibe and shared passion is what it’s all about. “Just the whole fact that we don’t discriminate — I mean, you see Challengers, you see RAV4s, Armadas, Mustangs, there’s BMWs, there’s Audis, there’s Jeeps — we don’t care.”
More information about Midwest Menace Car Club is available by visiting their Facebook page.
