Antique organ featured at Louisiana concert

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will feature an antique pump organ during a concert of Christmas carols at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.
The free concert precedes the Louisiana Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m., which will be followed by the museum’s tree-trimming party and visit with Santa Claus.
The treasured piece of history was made in Detroit between 1901 and 1906 by the Farrand Organ Co.
Chester Williams found it in the basement of Louisiana’s Centenary United Methodist Church more than 40 years ago. He took it home, restored it and then carefully refinished it. He and his wife Mary are now deceased, but the organ has been lovingly taken care of by family members.
Museum Co-President Judy Schmidt and her husband, Carl, went to the home of Mark and Pat Williams of St. Charles to pick up the donation and bring it to Louisiana. Helping were Otis Madden and Bryan Taylor. Museum board member Jerry Smith and a grandson moved the antique carefully into the facility.
Mark and Pat Williams plan to attend the concert and greet people. Light refreshments will be served. The museum is at 304 Georgia Street in downtown Louisiana.
