Antique organ featured at Louisiana concert

This antique pump organ was found in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana more than 40 years ago before it was restored by the late Chester and Mary Williams. It has been donated to the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, and will be featured during a concert of Christmas carols at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at 304 Georgia St.

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Historical Museum will feature an antique pump organ during a concert of Christmas carols at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26.

The free concert precedes the Louisiana Lighted Christmas Parade at 5 p.m., which will be followed by the museum’s tree-trimming party and visit with Santa Claus.

