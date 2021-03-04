HANNIBAL — Messiah in the Passover, a vivid and exciting demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at Antioch Baptist Church.
Messiah in the Passover will be conducted by Ari Hauben, a member of the Chosen People Ministry. This ministry is an over 100-year-old mission which was founded in 1894 by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus is the Messiah promised by the Hebrew Scriptures. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, N.Y., Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry to “the Jew first and to the Gentile.”
The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper that the Messiah, Jesus, celebrated with the disciples.
Messiah in the Passover gives the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions so that the Jewish roots of Christianly can be better understood.
This meeting is open to the public, and Pastor Jack Emmite and Antioch Baptist Church members would like to invite members of the Christian and the Jewish communities to attend. The church is located on Route T, at 59621 Antioch Lane, in Hannibal.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6689.
A love offering will be received.