HANNIBAL — Fans of the riverboat cruise ships that dock in Hannibal during the summer months and early fall will have a new boat to see in 2021. The American Queen Steamboat Company has announced the addition of the American Countess to its fleet.
The American Countess was built using the existing hull of a former gaming vessel, the Kanesville Queen. The American Countess was lengthened by 60 feet and underwent a total renovation in the Gulf Island Shipyard located in Houma, La.
The American Countess features an 80-foot panoramic view, four decks and 123 state rooms.
Following its formal christening and inaugural VIP cruise in the spring of 2021, the paddlewheeler will be utilized during six- and 15-day cruises along not only the Mississippi River, but the Tennessee, Ohio and Cumberland rivers.
In 2021 the American Queen Steamboat Company intends to operate three steamboat paddlewheelers on the Mississippi River. Joining the American Countess will be the American Queen, which is longer than a football field and is six decks high, and American Duchess, which began cruising on the Mississippi River in August 2017.
This year was a quiet one in Hannibal in terms of the appearance of visiting riverboats.
"No boats docked here in 2020 due to COVID," said Andy Dorian, Hannibal's director of central services.
Hannibal's renovated riverfront is now capable of welcoming more than one riverboat at a time, according to Dorian.
"The riverfront is now able to dock two riverboats at the same time as well as Canton Marine and the Mark Twain Riverboat," Dorian said, adding that Canton Marine and the Mark Twain Riverboat will relocate to their central locations on the riverfront at some point in early spring 2021.