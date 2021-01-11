HANNIBAL — A relatively new program, which enables people who find themselves without the means to maintain their property to donate it to the city of Hannibal, is being utilized again.
During the Jan. 5 meeting of the Hannibal City Council a resolution was approved which authorized the mayor to accept and execute a general warranty deed and settlement agreement and release for the acceptance of donated property at 1722 Grace St.
Located at that address is a house whose roof has collapsed into the structure.
“It has leaked for many, many years,” said Edie Graupman of the city's Department of Public Works during her Tuesday night presentation to the city council regarding the donation.
According to Graupman, the house has been on the watch list of the city's building commission since April 2016. Members of the building commission placed the structure on their pending demolition list in August 2016.
It would likely already have been brought down were it not for the fact that it was purchased by Krysten Banghart at a Marion County tax sale, not realizing the property was slated for demolition.
“We have changed our (notification) process a little bit. Marion County now has our demolition list. At the time (Banghart purchased the Grace Street property) they did not so we have changed some things here so they can better inform people when they buy these things,” Graupman said.
Because Banghart reportedly lacks the funds necessary to renovate the structure and make it livable again she approached the city about the possibility of signing the property over to it through the donation program.
According to Graupman, this is approximately the 10th time that a property owner has utilized the city's property donation program. The last time it was used was when the city accepted ownership of 1200 Clark St. last year.
The program, which was recommended to the city by Lisa Peck after she was hired as its new city manager a little over a year ago, benefits the owner of a property that is to be demolished because of its dilapidated condition. By donating it to the city the property owner avoids having a lien placed against it for the cost of demolition. The city will make the donated site available for sale after it has been cleaned up.
To help save on the cost of demolition the house at 1722 Grace St. will be razed by street department personnel.
“The utilities are pulled and the asbestos is gone,” Graupman said on Tuesday. “If it is approved tonight it will probably be gone in the next few weeks.”