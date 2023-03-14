MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Paris Lions Club have scheduled the annual turkey hunt for people with disabilities to be held at Mark Twain Lake.
The hunt will take place during the 2023 Missouri Spring Turkey season on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 within the Indian Creek Recreation Area. The hunt will be restricted to individuals who are permanently disabled (non-ambulatory, semi-ambulatory), who have a valid 2023 Missouri spring season turkey tag and a hunter safety certification card.
All hunters must comply with the 2023 Missouri Department of Conservation hunting regulations. To ensure a safe hunting experience, procedures will be in effect throughout the two-day hunt. All hunters will be required to have hunter education, hunters must stay in a blind while in the field and a permit is required from the Missouri Department of Conservation for the use of a crossbow.
Applications must be received before Monday, April 3 to qualify for the hunt. A drawing to select participants will be at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Mark Twain Lake Project Office.
More information is available by calling the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 573-735-4097, visiting the Mark Twain Lake - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook page or emailing martwaininfo@usace.army.mil.
