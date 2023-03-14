MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Paris Lions Club have scheduled the annual turkey hunt for people with disabilities to be held at Mark Twain Lake.

The hunt will take place during the 2023 Missouri Spring Turkey season on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 within the Indian Creek Recreation Area. The hunt will be restricted to individuals who are permanently disabled (non-ambulatory, semi-ambulatory), who have a valid 2023 Missouri spring season turkey tag and a hunter safety certification card.

