Annual Princess Tea Party promises magical experience

HANNIBAL — Elsa, Belle, Rapunzel and their princess friends are giving back to the community.
Members of the Princess Posse with Hannibal Heroes Unlimited have been busy preparing for the Annual Princess Tea Party on March 12.
“They are certified that day as a princess, that day and forever more. They’re an official princess, and their favorite princess that’s there gets to sign it,” said Julianna Rathbun-Denish, one of the Core 4 Leaders of Hannibal Heroes Unlimited who portrays Elsa in the group’s Princess Posse. “We try to make it a very memorable experience for the little ones. It’s all about making memories and making it a pristine experience.”
Limited tickets are available for $20 each and are available by visiting the Hannibal Heroes Unlimited Facebook page, Instagram page or emailing hannibalheroesunlimited@gmail.com.
Princess Posse members Sarah Powell (Rapunzel), Rachel Zimmerman (Belle), Kayla Crew (Merida), Aliyah Crew (Tinker Bell), Tiffany Ruesch (Anna), Julianna Rathbun-Denish (Elsa) and Shelby Rhodes (Snow White) organize the activities.
Games, crafts, a photo area, music and dancing will be offered. At the very end, each attendee receives a special princess certificate.
Rathbun-Denish loves taking on the role of Elsa and sharing in the happiness of each magical encounter.
“My favorite is when a little one walks through the door and sees me — and you can just see it on their face — and they light up and squeal with delight, and scream ‘Elsa,” and run and give me the biggest hug,” she said. “That’s it for me... you can’t buy that level of joy.”
Hannibal Heroes Unlimited began in 2019, with a group of people who shared a desire “to give back through our love of cosplay,” said Rathbun-Denish.
Today, there are 30 members in the group, and they regularly partner with national and local charities.
Rathbun-Denish constantly hears from people with an interest to join their cause. Because of the group’s charitable mission and work with children, individuals who wish to join complete an application, submit to a background check and conduct an interview.
Hannibal Heroes Unlimited don superhero and princess costumes as they set out to perform service work, assist local charities and bring smiles to children’s faces year-round. Highlights each year include a toy drive and packing gifts for Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri and raising funds and assisting with the Out of the Darkness Walk for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The group also gives back locally during Fall Con in Quincy, Ill., and raises funds for the Northeast Humane Society during the Big River Comic Con in Hannibal.
Hannibal Heroes Unlimited took part in Star Wars and Superheroes events during Nights at the Ball Park with the Quincy Gems. Proceeds went toward Advocacy Network for Children and the Out of the Darkness Walk.
Rathbun-Denish said everyone shares the goal of doing as much as they can to give back to the community. The Capes and Crowns event is coming up June 3, with superheroes and princesses giving back locally.
“We’re just a bunch of nerds with big hearts,” she said.
More information about becoming a part of Hannibal Heroes Unlimited and tickets for the Annual Princess Tea Party are available by sending a message through the Hannibal Heroes Unlimited Facebook page, visiting their Instagram page or emailing hannibalheroesunlimited@gmail.com.
