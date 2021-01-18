HANNIBAL — Disc golf seems to be an appropriate sport to play during a pandemic. It's played outside and competitors can be socially distant.
The 15th annual Ice Bowl will be Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Don Crane Disc Golf Course in Huckleberry Park, sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department. Prizes are donated by Excitement Disc Golf.
Tee-off begins at 10 a.m. Participants will play two rounds. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The fee is $10 and proceeds will go to the Buddy Pack program, which benefits more than 500 Marion County schoolchildren. The program allows children to take home backpacks full of free food each Friday. The backpacks are full of juice, soup, cereal, peanut butter and other simple staples. The goal is to make sure low-income children stay fed, healthy and productive.
The national Ice Bowl organization has three rules:
• Under no circumstances, may an Ice Bowl be cancelled or postponed because of weather conditions.
• No wimps or whiners are allowed.
• There are no excuses for not attending. Either be there or be called out as a wimp!
The disc golf course at Huckleberry Park opened in 2006. Two years ago, the course expanded and was named the Don Crane Disc Golf Course after its founder, Don Crane, died. He had promoted disc golf in Hannibal for many years.
More information is available by calling Aron Lee at 573-221-0154, alee@hannibal-mo.gov