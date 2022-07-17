HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University needs volunteers to help prepare the campus for the new school year.
The annual Alumni and Friends Work Day will be from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the HLGU campus. No advanced skills are necessary.
The morning will include hard work, great fellowship, and service to HLGU. Work will begin in the lobby of the first floor (lowest level) of the Burt Administration Building at 7:30 a.m. Jobs include raking/cleaning flower beds, painting and minor campus fixups.
Hannibal-LaGrange University will provide a list of projects to prepare campus for the fall semester. A “thank you” lunch will begin at 11 a.m. in the Burt Administration Building.
For more information or to enlist as a volunteer, contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse ’05 M ’16 at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or 573-629-3126 by Wednesday, Aug.10.
If volunteers cannot commit to working all morning, HLGU will gladly work with schedules. Volunteers should be 12 years of age or older.
