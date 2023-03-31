Annie's Project helps Ralls County woman navigate farm ownership

Jan Golian of Center, Mo., says that after her husband died, she was able to stay on the farm, thanks in part to Annie’s Project, a program that helps women gain confidence and agricultural business skills. Annie’s Project celebrates its 20th anniversary April 1 at the MU Greenley Research Farm in Novelty, Mo.

CENTER, Mo. — When Jan Golian’s husband died of a heart attack in the middle of harvest season in 2004, friends and family helped her get the crop in and the cattle sold.

Her husband had always been the caretaker of the farm while she worked as a school librarian and teacher. She knew farm life and how to be a farm wife, but she didn’t know how to make informed decisions about the farm operation.

