HANNIBAL — Hannibal city officials have worked in recent years with developers interested in seeing their property become a part of the community. However, landowner Ben Hickman has found the road to annexation a difficult one.
Hickman asked the Hannibal City Council on Sept. 1 to add to the city approximately 9.9 acres of land located at 9506 County Road 410. Council members balked because the land, which Hickman intends to use for residential building purposes, is not contiguous to city property. Also of concern to the council is the fact that the road which runs in front of his property does not meet city standards. The request was tabled until additional information could be gathered.
During an October meeting of the council Edie Graupman of the Hannibal Department of Public Works reported that during a conversation with Mike Schaefer, director of the Marion County Highway Department, she learned that County Road 410 is subject to flooding. In a memo to the council Graupman quoted Schaefer as saying that when the river is up “it is not uncommon to drive down Highway 168 and see several cars parked at the edge of County Road 410 and see several small boats tied up so the residents that do live in this area can access their homes.”
Schaefer added that Marion County has no plans or funds at this time to bring the road out of the floodplain or to improve it so that it would meet city standards. He told Graupman that such an undertaking “would be an extremely expensive project.” However, if Hickman was willing to fund such a project it would be something the county would entertain doing.
According to Graupman, at last report Hickman was working with an engineer to secure a flood study of the area.