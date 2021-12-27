HANNIBAL — The renovation of the Ann Dorsey Park in Hannibal is very close to completion.
“I would say it (installation of new playground equipment) is 95 percent in,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Installation of the new playground equipment, which was selected by a group of Girl Scouts, was not anticipated until at least the first part of 2022.
“We were very surprised,” Dorian said. “We weren’t expecting it (installation of the new playground items) until spring, but they (contractor) called and said they had an opening and were going to come now and they came.”
Completion of the installation was delayed when not all of the playground equipment arrived.
“The manufacturer shipped one wrong piece so they had to order another section. It is a plastic piece, that is part of the slide, that is missing,” Dorian said. “They indicated that part will come in very soon, but with the supply chain right now I don’t count on anything until I see it.
“Hopefully it will be done very, very soon.”
Dorian is happy with what has been installed thus far.
“It looks really nice,” he said. “The poor kids see a mostly completed playground. Most kids would probably play on it (now), but from a liability standpoint the contractor won’t sign off on anything until it is completely done.”
Once the playground is finished there will be a celebration, according to Dorian.
“The plan is to do a big grand opening,” he said. “Hopefully it is not 4 degrees in the middle of January.”
The 11-acre Ann Dorsey Park is located at Rock and Section Streets.
