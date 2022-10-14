Angel flambe?

ST. CLEMENT, Mo. — It almost seems sinful to poke fun at such a community icon as Charlene McCune.
But that’s what Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. is doing as part of its second annual dinner roast on Oct. 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement.
The event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance. The cost is $25 per person. Tables of eight are available for $300 each. A social hour is at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7. Proceeds will be used for Honey Shuck projects.
Those planning the evening’s activities admit it won’t be easy to razz such a dignified and respected grandmother known for her hometown pride and tireless volunteer efforts, but that won’t stop them.
“What’s not to like about Charlene?” asked Honey Shuck Board Member Pat Flynn, who will emcee the dinner. “She’s awesome. I know of no one who doesn’t like her.”
Flynn developed the idea from the old Dean Martin television celebrity roasts of the 1970s and similar events he has helped organize during the last two decades at the Lincoln County Historical and Archeological Society.
One of the roasters is Julie Leverenz, whose grandsons lovingly call McCune their “Grameme.” She said McCune “is truly an angel” of Pike County.
“However, since I’ve known her my entire life, I happen to be aware she has a few little idiosyncrasies of which others just may not be aware,” Leverenz added. “Sharing just a few insider stories from a lifetime of love will be all in great fun and for a wonder cause – supporting the home of Champ Clark — that’s so near and dear to Charlene’s heart. I’m sure we’ll have a crowd of Charlene and Champ Clark fans to enjoy the evening.”
McCune, who serves with Flynn and Leverenz on the Honey Shuck board, admits to being a little wary, but knows the dinner “will be fun for everyone.”
Topics of torment that may come up include butterflies, baseball, pineapples and the color brown. The first three will have to be left to imagination, but as a young girl, McCune received a handmade brown coat from her mother.
“I loved it, and as I grew up, the warm tones of that color became my favorite,” she recalls.
The subject that may draw considerable lampooning is prep basketball. McCune was a cheerleader during her days at Bowling Green High School and admits to being a “little” noisy at games in the years after graduation, such as when the boys won the state championship in 1962.
“Once a cheerleader, always a cheerleader,” she said in her defense.
Well, referees may have other definitions of her vocalizations. Friends once gave McCune what they mockingly called a “Silver Whistle Award” for her boisterous infraction-calling abilities from the stands. So, what if everyone shows up to the dinner wearing black-and-white-striped shirts?
“I would be gracious to all,” McCune says politely.
The serious side of the Oct. 29 event is the benefit for Honey Shuck. Ongoing projects at the Clark family home in Bowling Green include a repainting of the house and an expansion of the parking lot. New exhibits and displays are added frequently.
McCune is one of the tour guides, and revels in the story of a political titan and robust public speaker who came within an eyelash of being the 1912 Democrat nominee for president. The house was bought and preserved by former Congressman William Hungate in 1973.
“I love the story we tell — learning about Champ Clark and his accomplishments and Bill Hungate and the beautiful house we have preserved because of his understanding of its importance,” McCune said. “People always seem to appreciate our history lessons.”
Flynn loves Champ Clark’s rags-to-political-riches story, too, and his own past certainly shows he has no qualms about jeeringly ribbing such an angelic target as McCune.
“I’ve roasted a nun before,” he admitted. “Charlene is going to be a challenge, but I’ll get the job done.”
Tickets are available from Honey Shuck board members, Community State Bank in Bowling Green or the Pike County Collector’s Office.
