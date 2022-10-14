Angel flambe?

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 33F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.