Angel flambe?

Charlene McCune, left, and Champ Clark portrayer Alan Hiles give a tour of Honey Shuck to the Woodrow Polston family of Louisiana in 2020. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / BRENT ENGEL

ST. CLEMENT, Mo. — It almost seems sinful to poke fun at such a community icon as Charlene McCune.

But that’s what Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. is doing as part of its second annual dinner roast on Oct. 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in St. Clement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.