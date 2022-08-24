Anderson faces arraignment on drug-related charges

Anderson

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man facing drug charges after a May vehicle stop is scheduled for arraignment after a Monday hearing in Marion County Associate Court.

Nathan K. Anderson, 43, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge John Jackson in Marion County Associate Court. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to appear before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in Tenth Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 2.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.