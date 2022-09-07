Anderson enters Alford plea in drug case

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man withdrew a previous plea of not guilty to enter an Alford plea on Tuesday in a case involving charges of distribution of a controlled substance and resisting arresting by fleeing.
This type of plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges authorities have enough evidence for a conviction. Nathan K. Anderson, 43, of Hannibal, appeared before Tenth Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Ralls County Courthouse in New London.
Pingping Wang represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
After Anderson entered the plea, Shepherd sentenced him to five years in the Department of Corrections for the charge of distribution of a controlled substance. He received a two-year prison sentence for the charge of resisting arrest.
Hannibal Police attempted to stop a vehicle in relation to a drug investigation initiated by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad on Sunday, May 29. Officers reported the motorist fled from the scene and drove to a residence in the 1600 block of Hope Street.
The Hannibal Police Special Response Team was activated and executed a search warrant at the residence. During a course of the search, officers reported that they found a large amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Anderson was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold. The Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant charging Anderson with distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest by fleeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.