Anderson enters Alford plea in drug case

Anderson

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Hannibal man withdrew a previous plea of not guilty to enter an Alford plea on Tuesday in a case involving charges of distribution of a controlled substance and resisting arresting by fleeing.

This type of plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges authorities have enough evidence for a conviction. Nathan K. Anderson, 43, of Hannibal, appeared before Tenth Circuit Court Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd in the Ralls County Courthouse in New London.

