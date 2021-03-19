An oasis for sharing the love of potbelly pigs

HANNIBAL — There is an oasis right on Bird Street, dedicated to providing a foster home for potbelly pigs and sharing the affection they give to everyone who visits. Lisa Marie Richardson has been creating her colorul “Oasis Acres: A Potbelly Pig Foster Home and Safe Haven” for the past few years in the family yard.
“My yard I always called the oasis, so it just felt right,” Richardson said.
Richardson received a message around Christmas from a family in Monroe City, whose grandmother was moving and they weren’t sure what they would do with the pigs. Willie J., the father of the litter of five girls and four boys, ran away on three legs as soon as she approached. The next day, she and her husband accompanied two other people to bring the pigs to Oasis Acres.
After a week of taking anti-anxiety and pain medication, Willie J. became more acclimated with his new surroundings. He received an X-Ray and care for a gunshot wound, and all of the pigs besides mother Diana were fixed.
Two weeks and one day ago, Diana gave birth to five girls and four boys, including runts Wilbur and Rose. When the family came by to visit and see babies, they were all overjoyed. And Rose got her name from their daughter’s middle name.
Richardson said most pig rescues are full, and many pigs are rehomed because they are separated from their mothers at too early of an age. Also, people often aren’t aware of pigs’ need for socialization. She stressed how pigs are very clean animals, and they love to cuddle with people and get treats. She said if a pig is running around wild, it has not been fixed and is in search of a mate.
Hannibal City Council member Melissa Codgal has been in touch with Richardson, and she said Cogdal is working toward an ordinance regarding potbelly pigs. An ordinance was first proposed five years ago when Richardson got her potbelly pig, Tunie Toon, but there isn’t an ordinance yet.
The pigs happily bound around the yard, snuggling with each other, happily eating snacks and playing hide-and-seek under the furniture. Richardson is looking forward to sharing the pigs through a series of activities for children.
She bought flowers and flower pots, and she plans to welcome youth to come paint a flower pot and have a flower to take home. They can also get the chance to feed the pigs and cuddle with them, providing vital socialization in preparation for their forever homes. Richardson also has wooden squares and circles, so people can create pig and sun artwork to hang on her fence. She said quite a few visitors have come by already, and the pigs share in the happiness they feel.
“I was trying to be on the down-low and not be in the public eye,” Richardson said, noting she couldn’t resist sharing the experience. “I want to share the joy, and teach and show kids compassion and care — and give them something to do that’s constructive and gives them something to give back to. If you teach them to give back, they’ll give back.”
Richardson has partnered with her friend, Kelsey Ryan, who has created t-shirts with the Oasis Acres logo to benefit Richardson’s efforts. So far, she’s spent about $1,000 for care for the pigs. As they get older and socialize more, they’ll be ready for adoption. The cause is near to Ryan’s heart, too, after she adopted her pig, Bubbles.
The shirts are available on the Richardson’s Facebook page and the Bubble Pop Facebook Page. Richardson said the yard with the pigs has always felt like an oasis to her, and now she’s getting to share that feeling more than ever.
“They’re so happy, and all they take is a little bit of love and understanding,” Richardson said.